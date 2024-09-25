Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.57

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.57 and traded as low as $11.76. Ark Restaurants shares last traded at $11.78, with a volume of 6,452 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ark Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ark Restaurants Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.01.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.40 million during the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a positive return on equity of 0.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ark Restaurants

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ark Restaurants stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Ark Restaurants worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

About Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

