Stantec (TSE:STN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $112.67

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$112.67 and traded as low as C$106.91. Stantec shares last traded at C$107.98, with a volume of 198,589 shares traded.

STN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Stantec from C$128.00 to C$131.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James lowered shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$125.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$120.69.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$112.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$112.64. The firm has a market cap of C$12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.11 by C$0.01. Stantec had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of C$1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.49 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 5.0556845 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

In other Stantec news, Director Asifa Samji acquired 300 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$109.75 per share, with a total value of C$32,925.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 840 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$92,190. Director Catherine Margaret Schefer acquired 605 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$114.22 per share, with a total value of C$69,102.50. Insiders have acquired 3,050 shares of company stock valued at $343,739 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

