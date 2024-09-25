VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $51.06

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $51.06 and traded as high as $54.67. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $54.43, with a volume of 13,974 shares.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.11. The firm has a market cap of $42.99 million, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.70.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a $0.0939 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 27,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,086,000.

