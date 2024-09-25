SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.47

Shares of SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.47 and traded as low as $0.40. SPI Energy shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 213,886 shares changing hands.

SPI Energy Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.47. The company has a market cap of $12.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About SPI Energy

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors in Australia, Japan, Italy, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Greece. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies.

