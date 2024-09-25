Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.22

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.22 and traded as high as C$1.27. Colabor Group shares last traded at C$1.26, with a volume of 183,588 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on GCL shares. Desjardins upgraded shares of Colabor Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James set a C$1.80 price objective on shares of Colabor Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$127.49 million, a PE ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.65, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.22.

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. Colabor Group had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of C$161.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$162.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Colabor Group Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.



Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products, as well as fish products.

