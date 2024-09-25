RPC Group (LON:RPC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $792.60

RPC Group PLC (LON:RPC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 792.60 ($10.61) and traded as high as GBX 792.80 ($10.62). RPC Group shares last traded at GBX 792.60 ($10.61), with a volume of 4,135,899 shares trading hands.

RPC Group Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 792.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 792.60.

About RPC Group

RPC Group Plc operates as a plastic product design and engineering company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Packaging and Non-Packaging. The Packaging segment designs plastic packaging for end markets, including the food, beverage, personal care, and healthcare markets; and designs and manufactures other plastic products, such as containers for surface coatings comprising paint pots and vaping accessories.

