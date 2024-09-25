Lagardere (EPA:MMB) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.62

Lagardere SA (EPA:MMB – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €21.62 ($24.02) and traded as high as €22.35 ($24.83). Lagardere shares last traded at €22.20 ($24.67), with a volume of 17,303 shares changing hands.

Lagardere Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €22.27 and its 200 day moving average price is €21.63.

About Lagardere

Lagardere SA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution businesses in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions: Lagardère Publishing, and Lagardère Travel Retail. The Lagardère Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, children and youth adult, mobile games, board games, and stationery and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages.

