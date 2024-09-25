Black Iron (TSE:BKI) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.05

Black Iron Inc. (TSE:BKI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as low as C$0.04. Black Iron shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 91,264 shares traded.
Black Iron Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 0.40.
Black Iron Company Profile
Black Iron Inc engages in the exploration and development of ferrous metals in Ukraine. The company holds a 100% interest in the Shymanivske iron ore project covering an area of 2.56 square kilometers located in Krivyi Rih, Ukraine. Black Iron Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
