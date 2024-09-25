298835 (GBU.TO) (TSE:GBU) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

298835 (GBU.TO) (TSE:GBU – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.39. 298835 (GBU.TO) shares last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 6,638 shares traded.
298835 (GBU.TO) Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.36.
About 298835 (GBU.TO)
Gabriel Resources Ltd. (Gabriel) is a Canada-based resource company. The Company operates through the exploration, evaluation and development of precious metal mining projects located in Romania segment. The Company owns equity interest in Rosia Montana Gold Corporation SA (RMGC), held by Minvest Rosia Montana SA (Minvest RM), a Romanian state-owned mining company.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than 298835 (GBU.TO)
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for 298835 (GBU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 298835 (GBU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.