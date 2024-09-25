PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.34

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.34 and traded as high as C$9.79. PHX Energy Services shares last traded at C$9.69, with a volume of 74,969 shares trading hands.

Separately, ATB Capital boosted their price target on PHX Energy Services from C$11.75 to C$12.25 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$437.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.35.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$154.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$149.00 million. PHX Energy Services had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 13.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 1.2399464 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. PHX Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.72%.

In other PHX Energy Services news, insider PHX Energy Services Corp acquired 60,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.17 per share, with a total value of C$616,350.48. In other news, Senior Officer Michael Leslie Buker sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.03, for a total value of C$49,147.00. Also, insider PHX Energy Services Corp purchased 60,600 shares of PHX Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.17 per share, with a total value of C$616,350.48. 12.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling services, rents performance drilling motors, and sells motor equipment and parts to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, Albania, the Middle East regions, and internationally. It offers Atlas motors; Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Echo system; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; performance drilling motors; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, a MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

