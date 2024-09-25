Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TRLPF) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.22

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:TRLPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.22 and traded as high as $0.22. Acerus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.
Acerus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $56.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.22.
Acerus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia.
