Short Interest in Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Grows By 177.4%

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a growth of 177.4% from the August 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Kesko Oyj Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KKOYY traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $10.46. 2,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,783. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average is $9.22. Kesko Oyj has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $10.46.

Kesko Oyj Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were issued a $0.1343 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. Kesko Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

About Kesko Oyj

Kesko Oyj engages in chain operations in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland. The company operates through Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, and Car Trade divisions. The Grocery Trade segment comprises wholesale and B2B trade of groceries, and retail of home and specialty goods under the K-retailer brand; and operates store retail chains under the K-Citymarket, K-Supermarket, K-Market, and Neste K grocery brand.

