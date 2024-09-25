KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Short Interest Update

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 86.0% from the August 31st total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

KBC Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:KBCSY traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.86. The company had a trading volume of 8,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,146. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.12. The company has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16. KBC Group has a 52 week low of $26.84 and a 52 week high of $39.96.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter. KBC Group had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that KBC Group will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

