LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
LIXIL Trading Down 1.0 %
OTCMKTS:JSGRY traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,015. LIXIL has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $27.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.97.
LIXIL Company Profile
