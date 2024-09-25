LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

LIXIL Trading Down 1.0 %

OTCMKTS:JSGRY traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,015. LIXIL has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $27.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.97.

Get LIXIL alerts:

LIXIL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

LIXIL Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates water technology and housing technology business in Japan and internationally. It offers fixtures and vanities, which includes ceramic toilets, bidets, urinals, and basins, and vanities; bathing products, such as bath tubs, showers enclosures, whirlpool, and wellness solutions; and bathroom fittings, including single and two lever faucets and accessories, as well as hands and head showers, thermostats, and shower systems.

Receive News & Ratings for LIXIL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LIXIL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.