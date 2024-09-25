Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF) Short Interest Down 61.0% in September

Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decline of 61.0% from the August 31st total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Helios Towers Price Performance
Shares of HTWSF remained flat at $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,958. Helios Towers has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.44.
Helios Towers Company Profile
