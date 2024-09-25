Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Kurita Water Industries Price Performance
KTWIY remained flat at C$80.39 on Wednesday. 149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,354. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$80.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$82.65. Kurita Water Industries has a twelve month low of C$57.58 and a twelve month high of C$90.38.
About Kurita Water Industries
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kurita Water Industries
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Kurita Water Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kurita Water Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.