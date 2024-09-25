Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Kurita Water Industries Price Performance

KTWIY remained flat at C$80.39 on Wednesday. 149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,354. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$80.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$82.65. Kurita Water Industries has a twelve month low of C$57.58 and a twelve month high of C$90.38.

About Kurita Water Industries

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of various water treatment solutions in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells boiler water treatment chemicals, cooling water treatment chemicals, wastewater treatment chemicals, process treatment chemicals, reverse osmosis membrane water treatment chemicals, automobile paint booth chemicals, biomass generation related chemicals, civil engineering and construction related chemicals, marine vessel related water treatment chemicals, and chemical dosing systems/chemical dosing control systems, as well as provides packaged contract services.

