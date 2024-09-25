Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) Short Interest Update

Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Kontrol Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Kontrol Technologies stock traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,592. Kontrol Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.18.

Get Kontrol Technologies alerts:

Kontrol Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Kontrol Technologies Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides energy compliance and consulting services. in Canada and the United States. It offers turn-key solutions to building owners and asset managers in the commercial, industrial, and multi-residential sector, which include software to analyze the management of heating, cooling, and ventilation systems; design and engineering of improvements and/or retrofits; ongoing mission critical services; and installation of heating, ventilation, cooling, and business automation systems to its customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Kontrol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontrol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.