Short Interest in Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) Declines By 63.2%

Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,216,000 shares, a decrease of 63.2% from the August 31st total of 3,308,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Haitian International Price Performance

Haitian International stock remained flat at $3.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Haitian International has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $3.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.99.

Get Haitian International alerts:

About Haitian International

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Haitian International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, distribution, and sale of plastic injection molding machines and related products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers plastic machinery under the Haitian and Zhafir names. The company is also involved in the trading of machinery and related accessories; sale of software of plastic injection molding machines; manufacture and sale of intelligence control systems; private vocational skills training institutions; and research and development of emerging energy technologies.

Receive News & Ratings for Haitian International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haitian International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.