Short Interest in Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) Declines By 63.2%

Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,216,000 shares, a decrease of 63.2% from the August 31st total of 3,308,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
Haitian International Price Performance
Haitian International stock remained flat at $3.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Haitian International has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $3.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.99.
About Haitian International
