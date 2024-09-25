Short Interest in Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JRFIF) Declines By 71.3%

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JRFIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 71.3% from the August 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Price Performance

Shares of Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment stock remained flat at $581.57 during trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $581.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $610.07. Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment has a twelve month low of $581.57 and a twelve month high of $692.04.

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Company Profile

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Corporation (JMF) has been listed on the Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) Section on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Securities code: 8953) as Japan Retail Fund in March 2002. It was the first investment corporation in Japan to specifically target retail property assets.

