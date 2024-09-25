K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.3 %

OTCMKTS:KPLUY traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $6.10. 1,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,008. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $5.52 and a 52-week high of $9.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average of $6.80.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community sectors worldwide. It offers potassium chloride for crops, such as grain, corn, rice, and soybean; fertilizer specialties that are used for crops with magnesium and sulfur requirements, including rapeseed and potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus, grapes, and vegetables; and water-soluble fertilizers for use in fertigation of fruit and vegetables under the KALISOP, KORN-KALI, ROLL-KALI, PATENTKALI, ESTA KIESERIT, MAGNESIA-KAINIT, SOLUMOP, SOLUSOP, SOLUCMS, SOLUMAP, SOLUMKP, EPSO TOP, EPSO MICROTOP, EPSO COMBITOP, EPSO PROFITOP, and EPSO BORTOP brands.

