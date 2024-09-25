Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LGFRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LGFRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 8,200.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Longfor Group Trading Down 9.2 %

Shares of Longfor Group stock traded down C$1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$11.85. The company had a trading volume of 17,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,197. Longfor Group has a 1-year low of C$9.69 and a 1-year high of C$19.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.56.

Longfor Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.2785 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th.

Longfor Group Company Profile

Longfor Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, investment, and management businesses in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Property Development, Investment Property Operation, and Services and Others. The Property Development segment develops and sells office and commercial premises, and residential properties.

