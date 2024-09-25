KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Short Interest Up 940.4% in September

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 527,500 shares, a growth of 940.4% from the August 31st total of 50,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 687,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

KDDIY stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.46. 41,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,895. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $72.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.06. KDDI has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.64.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KDDI had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that KDDI will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

New Street Research upgraded shares of KDDI to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers telecommunication services and other services such as finance, energy, and LX through its multi-brands au, UQ mobile, and povo.

