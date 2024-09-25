PayPal USD (PYUSD) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 25th. Over the last week, PayPal USD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One PayPal USD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PayPal USD has a market cap of $702.68 million and approximately $25.95 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PayPal USD Profile

PayPal USD’s total supply is 702,991,017 tokens. PayPal USD’s official website is www.paypal.com/pyusd. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal.

PayPal USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 711,808,950.913881. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99982195 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $26,269,872.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPal USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayPal USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

