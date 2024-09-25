Centrifuge Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $652,078.80 (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Over the last week, Centrifuge has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar. Centrifuge has a market cap of $22.75 million and $652,078.80 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrifuge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000600 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Centrifuge alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000074 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.30 or 0.00264899 BTC.

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 553,277,700 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official message board is medium.com/centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 553,240,839 with 501,440,773 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.39648816 USD and is up 10.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $886,749.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centrifuge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrifuge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.