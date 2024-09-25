HI (HI) Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last Week

HI (HI) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. HI has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and $264,086.10 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HI has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One HI token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00009042 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001139 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00013722 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63,138.80 or 0.99972151 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00008164 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006885 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000040 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 40,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 40,000,000,000 with 24,374,900,659.868 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.0004701 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $227,588.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

