Drift (DRIFT) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $148.35 Million

Drift (DRIFT) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 25th. Drift has a market cap of $148.35 million and $18.52 million worth of Drift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Drift has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Drift token can currently be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00001034 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Drift alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000074 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.30 or 0.00264899 BTC.

Drift Profile

Drift launched on November 4th, 2022. Drift’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 227,199,466 tokens. Drift’s official website is www.drift.trade. Drift’s official Twitter account is @driftprotocol.

Buying and Selling Drift

According to CryptoCompare, “Drift (DRIFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Drift has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 226,866,133.043515 in circulation. The last known price of Drift is 0.6790987 USD and is down -0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $20,475,043.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.drift.trade/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Drift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Drift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Drift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Drift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.