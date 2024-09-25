Coinbase Wrapped BTC Price Hits $62,936.70 on Top Exchanges (CBBTC)

Coinbase Wrapped BTC (CBBTC) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. During the last seven days, Coinbase Wrapped BTC has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One Coinbase Wrapped BTC token can now be purchased for about $62,936.70 or 0.99652147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Coinbase Wrapped BTC has a total market cap of $232.10 million and $29.09 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Coinbase Wrapped BTC alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000074 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.30 or 0.00264899 BTC.

Coinbase Wrapped BTC Token Profile

Coinbase Wrapped BTC launched on September 11th, 2024. Coinbase Wrapped BTC’s total supply is 3,688 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped BTC’s official Twitter account is @coinbase. Coinbase Wrapped BTC’s official website is coinbase.com/campaigns/cbbtc.

Buying and Selling Coinbase Wrapped BTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped BTC (CBBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Coinbase Wrapped BTC has a current supply of 3,396.02694639. The last known price of Coinbase Wrapped BTC is 64,434.16506306 USD and is up 2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $41,160,040.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinbase.com/campaigns/cbbtc.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinbase Wrapped BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coinbase Wrapped BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coinbase Wrapped BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coinbase Wrapped BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.