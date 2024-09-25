Aion (AION) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $973,238.41

Aion (AION) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Aion has a market cap of $973,238.41 and $267.72 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aion has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.77 or 0.00077223 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00019432 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00007073 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000106 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000017 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $24,066.34 or 0.38105944 BTC.

About Aion

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 526,304,878 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

