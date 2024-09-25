Radio Caca Price Up 39.6% Over Last Week (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 25th. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded up 39.6% against the dollar. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $78.07 million and $24.08 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000213 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002134 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00004791 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 423,611,671,770 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,653,438,436 tokens. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

