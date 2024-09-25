Omni Network Price Reaches $9.36 (OMNI)

Omni Network (OMNI) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Omni Network has a market capitalization of $129.11 million and approximately $16.80 million worth of Omni Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omni Network token can now be bought for about $9.36 or 0.00014820 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Omni Network has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Omni Network

Omni Network was first traded on April 10th, 2022. Omni Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,794,003 tokens. Omni Network’s official website is omni.network. Omni Network’s official message board is news.omni.network. Omni Network’s official Twitter account is @omnifdn.

Omni Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni Network (OMNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Omni Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 9,153,597.56384718 in circulation. The last known price of Omni Network is 9.38908376 USD and is up 5.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $20,162,653.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omni.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

