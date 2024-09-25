Metahero Price Hits $0.0021 (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Metahero token can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Metahero has a market capitalization of $19.69 million and approximately $844,338.19 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Metahero has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000213 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002134 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00004791 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

