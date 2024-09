888 (LON:888) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $85.86

888 Holdings plc (LON:888 – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 85.86 ($1.15) and traded as high as GBX 88 ($1.18). 888 shares last traded at GBX 85.40 ($1.14), with a volume of 733,225 shares.

888 Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 85.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 85.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,188.61. The stock has a market cap of £383.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -656.92, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.96.

About 888

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions in the United Kingdom, Ireland Italy, Spain, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, UK Online, and International segments. It engages in the operation of gaming machines; and sports betting, casino, poker, and other gaming products, as well as offers telephone betting services.

