Genus (LON:GNS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,778.49

Genus plc (LON:GNS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,778.49 ($23.81) and traded as high as GBX 1,871.28 ($25.06). Genus shares last traded at GBX 1,864 ($24.96), with a volume of 33,194 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Genus from GBX 2,300 ($30.80) to GBX 2,150 ($28.79) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Genus Price Performance

Genus Increases Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15,866.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,783.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,779.18.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a GBX 21.70 ($0.29) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Genus’s previous dividend of $10.30. Genus’s dividend payout ratio is 26,666.67%.

Insider Transactions at Genus

In related news, insider Jorgen Kokke sold 2,186 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,956 ($26.19), for a total value of £42,758.16 ($57,255.17). Also, insider Iain Ferguson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,800 ($24.10) per share, with a total value of £54,000 ($72,308.52). 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Genus

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells breeding pigs and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

