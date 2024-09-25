Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.92

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.92 and traded as high as C$14.62. Freehold Royalties shares last traded at C$14.31, with a volume of 610,519 shares traded.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.45.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$13.73 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.92.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$84.50 million for the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 46.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Freehold Royalties Ltd. will post 0.7581169 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.00%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

