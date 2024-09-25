Persimmon (LON:PSN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,451.63

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,451.63 ($19.44) and traded as high as GBX 1,675 ($22.43). Persimmon shares last traded at GBX 1,669.50 ($22.36), with a volume of 606,678 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday, July 5th.

Persimmon Cuts Dividend

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,607.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,455.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 4.09. The company has a market cap of £5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,051.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a GBX 20 ($0.27) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,500.00%.

In other news, insider Andrew Duxbury sold 5,955 shares of Persimmon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,663 ($22.27), for a total value of £99,031.65 ($132,607.99). Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.

