Persimmon (LON:PSN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,451.63

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,451.63 ($19.44) and traded as high as GBX 1,675 ($22.43). Persimmon shares last traded at GBX 1,669.50 ($22.36), with a volume of 606,678 shares changing hands.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday, July 5th.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a GBX 20 ($0.27) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,500.00%.
In other news, insider Andrew Duxbury sold 5,955 shares of Persimmon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,663 ($22.27), for a total value of £99,031.65 ($132,607.99). Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.
Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.
