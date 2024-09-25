JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $124.71

JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 124.71 ($1.67) and traded as high as GBX 157.90 ($2.11). JD Sports Fashion shares last traded at GBX 152.05 ($2.04), with a volume of 12,592,178 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.47) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 172 ($2.30) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 459.40 ($6.15).

JD Sports Fashion Trading Down 0.6 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 133.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 125.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 1,532.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65.

In related news, insider Darren M. Shapland acquired 40,000 shares of JD Sports Fashion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £44,400 ($59,453.67). 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

