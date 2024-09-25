Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $55.22

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 55.22 ($0.74) and traded as high as GBX 58.52 ($0.78). Lloyds Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 58.10 ($0.78), with a volume of 70,263,048 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LLOY shares. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 50 ($0.67) to GBX 54 ($0.72) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.74) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 56.33 ($0.75).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 58.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 55.29. The firm has a market cap of £35.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 851.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of GBX 1.06 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,285.71%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

