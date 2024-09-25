Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.20

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.20 and traded as high as C$15.75. Chartwell Retirement Residences shares last traded at C$15.55, with a volume of 434,224 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio is currently -358.82%.

In other Chartwell Retirement Residences news, Director Vlad Volodarski sold 31,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.77, for a total transaction of C$502,627.81. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chartwell is in the business of serving and caring for Canada’s seniors, committed to its vision of Making People’s Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent living through to assisted living and long term care.

