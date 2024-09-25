Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Morneau Shepell Inc. (TSE:MSI – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$32.40. Morneau Shepell shares last traded at C$32.25, with a volume of 167,076 shares.
Morneau Shepell Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.17. The firm has a market cap of C$2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 83.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$32.25.
About Morneau Shepell
Morneau Shepell Inc provides technology based human resources consulting services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Morneau Shepell
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Morneau Shepell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morneau Shepell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.