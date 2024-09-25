TMX Group (TSE:X) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.62

Shares of TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$38.62 and traded as high as C$43.58. TMX Group shares last traded at C$43.56, with a volume of 1,044,222 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on TMX Group from C$39.00 to C$43.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. CIBC boosted their price objective on TMX Group from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on TMX Group from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$43.44.

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$42.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$38.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.43.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43. The business had revenue of C$367.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$361.44 million. TMX Group had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 13.39%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TMX Group Limited will post 1.789864 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.34%.

In related news, Director Elias Anastasopoulos sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.50, for a total value of C$886,125.00. In other TMX Group news, Director Elias Anastasopoulos sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.50, for a total value of C$886,125.00. Also, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 38,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.44, for a total value of C$1,579,766.56. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

