BlackPearl Resources (TSE:PXX) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

BlackPearl Resources Inc. (TSE:PXX – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.10. BlackPearl Resources shares last traded at C$1.03, with a volume of 319,927 shares changing hands.
BlackPearl Resources Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$347.38 million and a P/E ratio of -41.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.57, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.03.
BlackPearl Resources Company Profile
BlackPearl Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of heavy crude oil, bitumen, and natural gas in Canada. Its principal properties include the Blackrod oil sands project with oil sand leases and permits covering an area of approximately 44,581 net acres situated in the Blackrod area of northern Alberta; the Onion Lake oil property with an area of approximately 10,856 net acres located in Saskatchewan; and Mooney crude oil property with an area of approximately 20,160 net acres located in north-central Alberta.
