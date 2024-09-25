RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.89

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.89 and traded as high as C$20.63. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$20.59, with a volume of 418,866 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on REI.UN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$21.00.

The company has a market capitalization of C$6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 102.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.37, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.92.

RioCan is one of Canada’s largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at December 31, 2023, our portfolio is comprised of 188 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 32.6 million square feet (at RioCan’s interest) including office, residential rental and 9 development properties.

