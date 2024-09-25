Edge Resources (OTCMKTS:EDGXF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Edge Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:EDGXF – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.07. Edge Resources shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.
Edge Resources Stock Performance
