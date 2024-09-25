Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.19

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.19 and traded as high as $11.71. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 64,816 shares traded.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day moving average is $11.20.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.0725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%.
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.
