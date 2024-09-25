Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.19

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.19 and traded as high as $11.71. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 64,816 shares traded.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day moving average is $11.20.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.0725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 99,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $405,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 94,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

