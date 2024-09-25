ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.44

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.44 and traded as high as $7.62. ENAGAS S A/ADR shares last traded at $7.62, with a volume of 4,227 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.45.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

