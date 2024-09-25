ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.44

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.44 and traded as high as $7.62. ENAGAS S A/ADR shares last traded at $7.62, with a volume of 4,227 shares trading hands.
ENAGAS S A/ADR Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.45.
About ENAGAS S A/ADR
Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ENAGAS S A/ADR
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.