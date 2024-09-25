Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $44.31

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $44.31 and traded as high as $49.01. Chemung Financial shares last traded at $48.28, with a volume of 9,715 shares changing hands.

Chemung Financial Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $228.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.77 and its 200-day moving average is $44.37.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $36.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.08 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 16.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chemung Financial Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemung Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Chemung Financial

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Wirth sold 764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $33,921.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,926 shares in the company, valued at $174,314.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemung Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Chemung Financial by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Chemung Financial by 4.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chemung Financial by 8.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Chemung Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.