CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.60

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.60 and traded as high as $6.59. CASI Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.14, with a volume of 16,775 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.88. The company has a market cap of $70.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.61.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 118.81% and a negative return on equity of 126.20%.

Institutional Trading of CASI Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Howland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of CASI Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

