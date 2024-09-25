Short Interest in Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Decreases By 63.8%

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 63.8% from the August 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Stock Performance
HESAY traded up $1.52 on Wednesday, hitting $226.40. The company had a trading volume of 42,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,017. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 52-week low of $174.59 and a 52-week high of $264.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.55.
Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Company Profile
