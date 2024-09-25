The China Fund (NYSE:CHN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.19

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.19 and traded as high as $10.19. The China Fund shares last traded at $10.13, with a volume of 35,821 shares traded.

The China Fund Trading Down 2.7 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The China Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHN. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The China Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $390,000. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in The China Fund by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 84,791 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 24,751 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in The China Fund by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 75,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 23,626 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The China Fund by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 336,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 21,294 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in The China Fund by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,030,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter.

About The China Fund

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

