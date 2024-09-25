Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA) Short Interest Update

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Empire State Realty OP Trading Down 0.8 %
ESBA traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $10.81. 13,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,930. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.69. Empire State Realty OP has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $11.24.
Empire State Realty OP Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Empire State Realty OP
About Empire State Realty OP
Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Empire State Realty OP
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty OP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty OP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.