Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA) Short Interest Update

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Empire State Realty OP Trading Down 0.8 %

ESBA traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $10.81. 13,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,930. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.69. Empire State Realty OP has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $11.24.

Empire State Realty OP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESBA. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Empire State Realty OP in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 12,713 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

